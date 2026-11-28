Shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CONMED from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CONMED from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

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CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CONMED has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $335.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $43,904,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,531,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,783,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONMED by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,920 shares of the company's stock worth $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $17,617,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation is a medical technology company that develops and markets devices and equipment for orthopedic and general surgery. Its products support minimally invasive procedures and include arthroscopy systems, powered surgical instruments, electrosurgical equipment, and endoscopic technologies. The company was founded in 1970 and serves hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare providers. Its products are sold in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

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