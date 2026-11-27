Shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTNM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JonesTrading upped their price objective on Contineum Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Contineum Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTNM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 73.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,357 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Contineum Therapeutics stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $390.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.07. Contineum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Contineum Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small-molecule medicines for neurological, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company is based in San Diego, California, and was previously known as Pipeline Therapeutics. Its development programs include PIPE-307, an investigational M1 receptor antagonist being studied for neurological conditions, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Contineum is also developing PIPE-791, an investigational LPA1 receptor antagonist for fibrotic lung diseases and related conditions.

Further Reading

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