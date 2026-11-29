Shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLRS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.60 to $7.00 in a report on Friday.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company's stock.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $973.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.94. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 151.52% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post -2.40 earnings per share for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación operates Volaris, an ultra-low-cost airline based in Mexico. The company provides scheduled passenger air transportation, along with related services such as seat selection and checked baggage. Volaris began flight operations in 2006 and serves destinations across Mexico, the United States and Central America. Its network focuses on point-to-point routes and low fares. The airline is led by Chief Executive Officer Enrique Beltranena, who has held the role since the company's launch.

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