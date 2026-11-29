Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on COYA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coya Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 323,849 shares of the company's stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,919 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64,490 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,964 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 37,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,421 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COYA opened at $3.62 on Friday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.11). Coya Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 643.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.11 million. Analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that aim to enhance the function of regulatory T cells, immune cells that help control inflammation. Its research focuses on potential treatments for neurodegenerative and other diseases associated with inflammation and immune dysfunction. The company's development programs include biologic and cell-based approaches, with candidates under investigation for conditions including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). These therapies remain in development; Coya does not have an approved commercial product.

Further Reading

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