Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBIO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Biopharma from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crescent Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Crescent Biopharma from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBIO

Crescent Biopharma Stock Up 2.3%

CBIO stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Crescent Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Biopharma will post -3.40 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crescent Biopharma news, COO Jonathan McNeill sold 3,839 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $64,149.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 134,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,965.48. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Joshua Brumm sold 7,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $130,956.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,193.15. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $285,501. 24.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Biopharma by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,319,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,892,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Biopharma by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $3,316,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing medicines for cancer. Its research centers on antibody-based treatments, including therapies designed to target tumor cells and support the body's immune response. The company's work is directed toward advancing oncology drug candidates through clinical development. Its pipeline and programs may change as research progresses, and its products are investigational rather than established treatments. Crescent Biopharma is focused on developing its therapies for cancer patients; detailed information about its geographic operations and leadership is not included here.

Further Reading

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