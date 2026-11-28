Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Simeon George sold 14,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $720,329.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $768,570.18. The trade was a 48.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 13,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $780,934.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $949,806.33. The trade was a 45.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,558 shares of company stock worth $4,881,663. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Compass Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company's stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $42.80 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.21, a quick ratio of 16.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.75 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,812.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1311.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biotechnology company founded in 2013 that develops gene-based medicines using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the company also has operations in the United States and conducts research and clinical development internationally. Its approved therapy CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel), developed with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is a gene-edited cell therapy for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. The treatment edits a patient's blood stem cells outside the body before they are returned to the patient.

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