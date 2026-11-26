Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.30.

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Cronos Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cronos Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

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Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $3,820,000. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,252,253. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 132.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 404,333 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company's stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group is a cannabinoid company that develops, produces, and markets cannabis and cannabis-derived products. Its business includes cultivation, processing, product development, and distribution. The company sells products in categories such as dried cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, edibles, and extracts. Its brand portfolio includes Spinach and PEACE NATURALS. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Toronto, Cronos serves consumers in Canada and select international markets, including Israel.

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