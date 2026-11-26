Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "cautious" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,997,332 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $210,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,148 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,406,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Crown by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $124.56 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. Crown has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $126.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Crown had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.50%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc. is a global packaging company that designs and manufactures metal packaging for consumer goods and industrial products. Its products include beverage cans, food cans, aerosol containers, metal closures and other packaging components. The company serves customers across a range of industries, including beverage, food, household and personal care, and industrial markets. Its operations span North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other international markets. Crown traces its roots to 1892, when William Painter founded the Crown Cork and Seal Company in Baltimore.

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