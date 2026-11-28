Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSW. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $340.00 to $326.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $332.00 to $328.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CSW Industrials from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 18th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW Industrials

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $420,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,549,524.86. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,560. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $49,506,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CSW Industrials by 169.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of CSW opened at $295.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $248.58 and a 1-year high of $355.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $288.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $361.44 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buy back $300 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc. is a diversified industrial company that develops and manufactures products for contractors, building systems and industrial applications. Its offerings include products used in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R), plumbing, fire protection and building safety, as well as specialty lubricants and other industrial solutions. The company operates through Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions and Specialized Reliability Solutions. Its products are sold under a portfolio of brands and reach customers through distributors, contractors and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSW Industrials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSW Industrials wasn't on the list.

While CSW Industrials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report