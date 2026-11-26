CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Huntington assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered CTO Realty Growth from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JonesTrading restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at about $593,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 63.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.6% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 85.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE CTO opened at $20.15 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $781.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.63.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.39). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. CTO Realty Growth's dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages income-producing commercial properties. Its portfolio is focused primarily on open-air retail and mixed-use properties, including shopping centers and other retail-oriented real estate. The company invests in markets across the United States, with an emphasis on high-growth Sun Belt locations. It also holds an interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a separately traded real estate investment trust focused on commercial net-lease properties.

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