Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Curbline Properties from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

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Insider Activity at Curbline Properties

In other Curbline Properties news, CAO Christina M. Yarian sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $560,349.09. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $69,171.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,550,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,317,472.14. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 263,107 shares of company stock worth $7,806,953 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curbline Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the second quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 19.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Curbline Properties by 25.7% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 0.3%

Curbline Properties stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 0.51. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating convenience-oriented retail properties. Its portfolio consists primarily of open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers with multiple tenants, including retailers and businesses that serve everyday local needs. The company was formed through a 2024 spin-off from SITE Centers Corp. Curbline focuses on U.S. suburban markets, seeking properties in communities with attractive demographic and growth characteristics.

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