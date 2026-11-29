Shares of Cybin Inc. (NASDAQ:HELP - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

HELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cybin from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cybin from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cybin from $8.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

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View Our Latest Research Report on HELP

Insider Transactions at Cybin

In other news, insider Eric H. L. So purchased 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,465,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,321,523.46. The trade was a 2.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Halstead purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 168,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,610.96. This trade represents a 145.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 688,000 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth $2,686,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cybin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cybin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cybin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,944,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HELP opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Cybin has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.74). On average, analysts predict that Cybin will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin, which changed its name to Helus Pharma, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing psychedelic-based treatments for mental health conditions. Its research focuses on designing and evaluating investigational compounds intended to address conditions including depression and anxiety disorders. The company's pipeline has included CYB003, a deuterated psilocin analog being studied for major depressive disorder, and CYB004, an investigational DMT-based treatment studied for generalized anxiety disorder.

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