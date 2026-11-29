Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Dana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dana from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research raised Dana from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

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Dana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.14. Dana has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.28). Dana had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Dana's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Dana by 536.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 1,014.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated is a global supplier of drivetrain and propulsion technologies for vehicles and machinery. Its products and systems are used in light vehicles, commercial trucks and buses, off-highway equipment, and industrial applications. The company makes technologies for conventional and electrified vehicles, including axles, driveshafts, transmissions, electrodynamic systems, and related components. Dana serves original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket across a range of transportation and industrial markets.

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