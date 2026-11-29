Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Danaher from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Danaher from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank cut Danaher from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

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Danaher Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:DHR opened at $228.89 on Friday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $160.93 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CAO Christopher Bouda sold 5,943 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.33, for a total transaction of $1,362,908.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,508.31. The trade was a 39.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Milosevich sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total transaction of $484,302.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,277.54. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,397. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Financial Advisors increased its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Essential Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Investment Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 28.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher is a global science and technology company that develops products and services for the life sciences, biotechnology and diagnostics markets. Its offerings include laboratory instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services used in research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing and medical testing. The company's businesses include brands such as Cytiva, Beckman Coulter, Cepheid, Leica Microsystems, Radiometer and SCIEX. Their products support activities ranging from drug discovery and bioprocessing to clinical diagnostics and analysis of biological samples.

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