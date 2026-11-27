Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Darling Ingredients to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.19 per share, with a total value of $25,595.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 52,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,606.10. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 35.0% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc. collects and transforms animal by-products and other organic materials into ingredients and products used in food, animal feed, fuel and other markets. Its operations help convert materials from meat processing, food production and used cooking oils into usable fats, proteins, oils and other ingredients. The company's businesses span feed ingredients, food ingredients and fuel ingredients. Products include animal nutrition ingredients, gelatin and collagen, and fats and oils used in food and industrial applications.

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