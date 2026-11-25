Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRH. Truist Financial increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.50 to $13.25 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

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DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 249.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,942,043 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 1,385,755 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,830,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust focused on owning upscale hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's properties serve both business and leisure travelers and are managed by third-party hotel operators. Its portfolio includes hotels in major urban and gateway markets as well as leisure destinations. Properties operate under a range of well-known hotel brands, including Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, alongside independent brands. DiamondRock was founded in 2004 and became a publicly traded company in 2005.

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