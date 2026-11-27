Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNTH stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.47. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $117.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,436.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $2,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,027,600. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 100,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $9,118,555.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,650,649.04. This trade represents a 77.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,166 shares of company stock worth $15,716,765. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,990,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,229,882 shares of the company's stock worth $314,849,000 after purchasing an additional 634,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 160.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,246 shares of the company's stock worth $64,474,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,811 shares of the company's stock worth $68,222,000 after purchasing an additional 392,650 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,587,464. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company's stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases involving the complement system, a part of the immune system. The company's research focuses on selectively targeting complement activity that contributes to disease. Dianthus became a publicly traded company in 2023 through a merger with Magenta Therapeutics. Its clinical development activities are intended to support potential use across patient populations, though the company has not established a commercial geographic footprint.

Further Reading

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