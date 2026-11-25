Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Digi International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Digi International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Digi International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Digi International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $90.00 price objective on Digi International and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 164.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Digi International by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Stock Performance

DGII opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. Digi International has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $86.84.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $140.27 million. Digi International had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Digi International

Digi International provides products and services for connecting, managing and securing devices used in the Internet of Things (IoT). Its offerings include cellular routers and gateways, embedded modules, console servers and other networking equipment, along with software and services for device management and remote monitoring. The company serves businesses and organizations across industries such as transportation, energy, healthcare, industrial automation and retail. Its solutions support deployments ranging from connected equipment and infrastructure to remote access and network management, with customers in markets around the world.

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