DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut DLocal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

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DLocal Stock Up 2.5%

DLO opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.95. DLocal has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. DLocal had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $398.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $408.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. DLocal's revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 847.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $80,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 11.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company's stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal is a financial technology company founded in Uruguay in 2016. It provides a cross-border payments platform that helps international businesses accept and send payments in emerging markets through a single integration. The company's services include payment processing, or “pay-ins,” and disbursements, or “payouts.” Its platform connects merchants with local payment methods, such as cards, bank transfers and digital wallets, and supports transactions in local currencies. DLocal serves businesses across sectors including e-commerce, travel, streaming and software.

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