Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Cowen raised Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,986,439,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,404,569 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,171,525,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,930,241 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $984,808,000 after buying an additional 2,164,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,388,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,353,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latest Dominion Energy News

Investors following D have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: An article comparing Dominion with Sempra highlights rising power demand, including demand associated with data centers, as a potential opportunity for utilities. It is an industry discussion rather than a company-specific earnings update. Sempra Or Dominion Energy For Rising Power Demand?

An article comparing Dominion with Sempra highlights rising power demand, including demand associated with data centers, as a potential opportunity for utilities. It is an industry discussion rather than a company-specific earnings update. Neutral Sentiment: Hearings on the Dominion–NextEra matter before Virginia’s State Corporation Commission have concluded, with a decision expected by Jan. 11. The outcome could be a catalyst, but the coverage does not report a decision. Dominion-NextEra merger hearings wrap up at the SCC

Hearings on the Dominion–NextEra matter before Virginia’s State Corporation Commission have concluded, with a decision expected by Jan. 11. The outcome could be a catalyst, but the coverage does not report a decision. Negative Sentiment: Storms left thousands of Dominion customers without power in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, with restoration in some areas potentially taking days. Alexandria customers also reportedly received an erroneous notice that power had been restored. These disruptions may raise near-term repair costs and customer-service concerns, though the articles provide no estimate of financial impact. Dominion Energy warns restoration could take days Some Alexandria residents receive false restoration alert

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 88.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy is an energy company focused primarily on regulated electric and natural gas utilities. Its businesses generate, transmit and distribute electricity, and deliver natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's electric utility operations serve customers in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Dominion Energy also operates electric and natural gas utilities in South Carolina, as well as natural gas distribution businesses in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

Further Reading

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