Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOM. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 291 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 275 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 178 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Domino's Pizza Group from GBX 145 to GBX 167 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOM

Domino's Pizza Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 225.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £860.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 223.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -656.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. Domino's Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robyn Perriss acquired 4,850 shares of Domino's Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 205 per share, for a total transaction of £9,942.50. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland. We are part of the global Domino's system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino's Pizza International Franchising Inc., the international arm of Domino's Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino's brand. Our core business is the UK & Ireland, where we have a clear number one market share. We operate a world-class supply chain, making fresh dough and acting as a scale and expert wholesaler of other food and non-food supplies to our franchisees.

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