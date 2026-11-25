Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.69.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

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Domino's Pizza Trading Up 0.4%

Domino's Pizza stock opened at $356.52 on Wednesday. Domino's Pizza has a 12 month low of $282.00 and a 12 month high of $442.35. The stock's 50 day moving average is $316.14 and its 200-day moving average is $337.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.03%. Domino's Pizza's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza will post 19.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is 43.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Katherine E. Trumbull sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $122,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,908,471.50. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Garrido sold 2,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $993,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,134.20. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,221 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $160,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 904.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,790 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Nykredit A S bought a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the second quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the second quarter valued at $15,886,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc. is a global pizza company that operates and franchises restaurants specializing in delivery and carryout. Its menu includes pizzas, chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, bread sides, desserts and beverages, with offerings varying by location. The company traces its roots to a pizza shop opened in Ypsilanti, Michigan, in 1960. It adopted the Domino's Pizza name in 1965 and has since grown through a predominantly franchised business model, serving customers in the United States and international markets.

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