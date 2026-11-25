DPC Holdings PLC (NYSE:DPC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

Several brokerages have commented on DPC. Wall Street Zen upgraded DPC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DPC from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DPC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DPC from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DPC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On DPC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DPC during the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DPC in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DPC during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000.

DPC Price Performance

DPC stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. DPC has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DPC (NYSE:DPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter. DPC has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DPC will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About DPC

DPC Dash Limited operates Domino's Pizza restaurants in China under a master franchise arrangement. Its business includes preparing and selling pizzas and other menu items through company-operated stores, along with delivery and carryout services. The company serves customers in mainland China, where it has expanded its restaurant network across multiple cities. Its operations focus on adapting Domino's menu and service model to local markets while maintaining the brand's core offerings. DPC Dash was established in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

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