Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.12.

DPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Draganfly from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Draganfly from $12.75 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Draganfly from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Draganfly from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

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Institutional Trading of Draganfly

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Draganfly by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,049 shares of the company's stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 74,908 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 24,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company's stock.

Draganfly Price Performance

Draganfly stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 22.65. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 444.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Draganfly will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc. is a Canadian company that designs and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, along with related software, sensors and robotics solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has a history in commercial drone development and is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Its offerings include multirotor and fixed-wing aircraft, drone platforms for specialized applications, and equipment such as cameras and other payloads. Draganfly also provides software and services to support data collection and analysis, mapping, inspections and other drone operations.

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