Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.67.

DCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ducommun from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research lowered Ducommun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ducommun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Ducommun alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.11. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Inc. is a provider of engineering and manufacturing services for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849 in Los Angeles, the company began as a hardware business before expanding into manufacturing components for aerospace and defense applications. Ducommun operates through its Electronic Systems and Structural Systems businesses. Its products and services include electronic and electromechanical assemblies, circuit-card assemblies, interconnect systems, precision-machined parts, structural components and composite assemblies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ducommun, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ducommun wasn't on the list.

While Ducommun currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report