Shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUOT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Duos Technologies Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $9.50 to $5.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Duos Technologies Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

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Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 4.8%

Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 145.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Recker acquired 9,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $84,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 9,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,545. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Nixon purchased 5,764 shares of Duos Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,282.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,523 shares in the company, valued at $722,671.65. This represents a 7.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group provides and manages modular data centers that house customers’ computing equipment. Through Duos Edge AI, the company provides data center infrastructure designed to support AI workloads and enterprise computing in smaller markets. Through Duos Technology Solutions, the company sources and supplies equipment from multiple manufacturers for data centers and other IT facilities. Duos Technologies Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

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