Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

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Dynatrace Stock Up 0.2%

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Dynatrace's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $2,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 904,846 shares in the company, valued at $51,766,239.66. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 304.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,357,612 shares of the company's stock worth $346,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,591 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,977,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 461.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,238,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,716,000 after buying an additional 5,127,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 114.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,529,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,519,000 after buying an additional 2,417,352 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. develops a software platform for observability and security. Its products help organizations monitor and analyze applications, cloud environments, infrastructure, user experiences and related data. The Dynatrace platform combines observability tools with automation and artificial intelligence to help identify performance issues, understand their causes and support response. Its offerings include application performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, log management and application security.

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