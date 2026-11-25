Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $68.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Eastman Chemical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

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Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $1,134,421,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,105 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $282,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,795,537 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $181,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,513 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,244,071 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $171,267,000 after purchasing an additional 266,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,583,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.10 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company is a global specialty materials and chemicals company founded in 1920 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Originally part of Eastman Kodak, it became an independent company in 1994. Eastman develops and manufactures materials and chemical products for customers in a wide range of industries. Its products include specialty plastics and films, performance additives, chemical intermediates, and cellulose acetate fibers. These materials are used in applications such as transportation, building and construction, consumer goods, electronics, packaging, and healthcare.

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