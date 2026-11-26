Echostar CORP (NASDAQ:ECHO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Echostar from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Echostar from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Echostar in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Echostar from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Echostar from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Wall acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.41 per share, for a total transaction of $90,410.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $316,435. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Echostar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,000,346 shares of the company's stock worth $117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,774,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,405,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company's stock.

Echostar Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Echostar has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $147.25.

Echostar (NASDAQ:ECHO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $4.90. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Echostar had a net margin of 81.29% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Research analysts forecast that Echostar will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation is a communications and connectivity company whose businesses span satellite broadband, enterprise and government communications, pay-TV and wireless services. Its offerings include satellite-based internet and network solutions through Hughes Network Systems, along with consumer and business connectivity services. The company also provides video entertainment through DISH TV and Sling TV, and wireless services under the Boost Mobile brand. EchoStar serves customers in the United States and, through its satellite and communications operations, in international markets.

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