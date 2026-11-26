EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EH shares. Dbs Bank lowered EHang from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EHang from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EHang from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of EHang in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EHang from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.

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EHang Price Performance

NASDAQ:EH opened at $2.57 on Thursday. EHang has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $193.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 74.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 25,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in EHang by 117.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 853,773 shares of the company's stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 460,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EHang during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EHang by 110.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,697 shares of the company's stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in EHang by 26.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings is a technology company focused on autonomous electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and urban air mobility. Its products include passenger-carrying aircraft, such as the EH216 series, as well as aircraft and systems for logistics, firefighting, emergency response and other applications. The company also develops the software and infrastructure used to manage and support its aircraft operations. Its offerings are intended for uses including aerial transportation, tourism, cargo delivery and smart-city services.

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