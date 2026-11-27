Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Elastic from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

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Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Elastic had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $495.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Elastic's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.350-3.410 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.900-0.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, CAO Jane Bone sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $135,356.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,842.66. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 84,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $7,127,280.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,910,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,990,052.32. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,585,641 shares of company stock worth $422,851,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elastic by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,579,319 shares of the company's stock worth $328,224,000 after buying an additional 550,888 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,329,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Elastic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 905,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,617,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 762,752 shares of the company's stock worth $69,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 735,330 shares of the company's stock worth $67,430,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops software for search, observability and security. Its products help organizations search and analyze data, monitor applications and infrastructure, and detect and respond to cybersecurity threats. The company's offerings include the Elastic Stack—built around Elasticsearch and including Kibana, Logstash and Beats—as well as cloud-based services through Elastic Cloud. These tools can be used to work with data from a range of sources and support applications such as enterprise search, log analytics and security monitoring.

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