Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $846.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elbit Systems from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $850.00 target price on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elbit Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 50 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $662.03 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $716.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $783.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.09. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $453.00 and a 12-month high of $1,016.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Elbit Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.50%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israeli defense technology company that develops and supplies equipment and integrated systems for military and homeland security customers. Its work spans air, land, sea, space, cyber and intelligence operations. The company's products and services include unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optical and night-vision equipment, electronic warfare and communications systems, command-and-control technologies, and training and simulation solutions. It also provides aircraft upgrades and support services.

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