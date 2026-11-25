Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$42.00 to C$32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotia lowered their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD lowered Element Fleet Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get EFN alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

In other news, insider Jose Manuel Tamayo purchased 2,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.75 per share, with a total value of C$57,989.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,844 shares in the company, valued at C$95,139. This trade represents a 156.10% increase in their position. Also, insider Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$248,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 505,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,732,800. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their position. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of -1,737.58, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.10. The business's 50 day moving average is C$21.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$19.11 and a 1-year high of C$37.34.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of C$456.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management TSX: EFN is the largest publicly traded pure play automotive fleet manager in the world and a global leader in intelligent fleet and mobility solutions. Guided by our Purpose to Move the world through intelligent mobility, we help clients manage the vehicles, data, technology, and decisions that keep their businesses moving. Fleet is our foundation, and intelligent mobility is how we lead. By combining deep fleet expertise with connected technologies, data driven intelligence, and strategic partnerships, Element helps clients lower total cost of ownership, improve uptime and driver experience, and build more resilient operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Element Fleet Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Element Fleet Management wasn't on the list.

While Element Fleet Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report