Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JonesTrading dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael Vranos acquired 192,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $2,075,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive directly owned 1,981,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,422,058.09. This represents a 10.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Penn bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,230,745.95. This represents a 9.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,144,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,952,930 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $68,043,000 after buying an additional 347,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 93,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 139.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,356 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 350,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company's stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.1%

EFC stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 43.60 and a current ratio of 43.60. The business's 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.83 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 41.95% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ellington Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.98%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc. is a real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified portfolio of financial assets, with a focus on mortgage-related investments. Its holdings include residential and commercial mortgage loans and securities, as well as other asset-backed and consumer-related investments. The company seeks to generate income and returns through investing in, financing and managing these assets. Its portfolio may include mortgage servicing rights and other investments related to residential and commercial real estate.

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