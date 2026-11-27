Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMP.A. TD reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotia reduced their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Empire and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

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Empire Trading Up 0.3%

TSE EMP.A opened at C$52.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.97. The stock has a market cap of C$11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of -0.17. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$43.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Empire had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of C$8.47 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Empire will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Empire's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.16%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited TSX: EMP.A is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $32 billion in annual sales and $17 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 130,000 people. Additional financial information relating to Empire, including the Company's Annual Information Form, can be found on the Company's website at www.empireco.ca or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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