Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB - Get Free Report) NYSE: ENB has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD raised Enbridge from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities upgraded Enbridge from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enbridge to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

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Enbridge Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ENB opened at C$66.92 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$62.42 and a 1-year high of C$80.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.50.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB - Get Free Report) NYSE: ENB last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.08 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio is 133.77%.

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

In other news, insider Michele Eva Harradence bought 7,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.28 per share, with a total value of C$478,024.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 87,467 shares in the company, valued at C$5,884,779.76. This represents a 8.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Gregory Lorne Ebel purchased 7,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$474,969.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 589,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$39,422,848.85. This represents a 1.22% increase in their position. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Enbridge

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage.

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