Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.45.

E has been the subject of a number of research reports. Santander lowered shares of ENI to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of ENI from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $56.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ENI by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 453,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $25,698,000 after buying an additional 52,901 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,778,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 8.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at about $6,586,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE E opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. ENI has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.41.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.26. ENI had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $29.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.0310 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. ENI's payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. is an Italian integrated energy company headquartered in Rome. Established in 1953 as Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi, it has developed from a state energy enterprise into an international business spanning multiple parts of the energy value chain. The company explores for and produces oil and natural gas, and is active in natural gas supply, liquefied natural gas, refining and the marketing of energy products. Its businesses also include chemicals and power generation. Eni operates in Italy and in countries across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and Asia.

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