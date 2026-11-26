Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Enlight Renewable Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Research lowered Enlight Renewable Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

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Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company's 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amit Paz sold 4,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $299,086.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 272,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,131,076.82. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ilan Goren sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $174,987.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,601,149.35. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 15,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,492 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 951.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,531 shares of the company's stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 950.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. is a renewable energy company that develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates clean energy projects. Its portfolio includes solar and wind power facilities, as well as energy storage projects designed to support the integration of renewable electricity into power grids. Founded in Israel in 2008, the company has expanded beyond its home market to develop projects in the United States and Europe. Its activities span multiple stages of a project's life cycle, from identifying sites and securing permits to construction and ongoing operations.

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