Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enovis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enovis from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

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Enovis Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.31. Enovis has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $31.67.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $558.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald acquired 13,035 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $249,620.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 247,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,731,524.55. This trade represents a 5.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liam Kelly purchased 3,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,120. This represents a 12.75% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,099 shares of company stock worth $747,633. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Enovis by 5,590.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Enovis by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis is a medical technology company that develops products and solutions for orthopedic care, surgery, recovery and rehabilitation. Its offerings include joint replacement implants, foot and ankle products, surgical instruments, orthopedic braces and supports, and rehabilitation equipment. The company serves healthcare providers and patients in markets around the world. Its products are designed to support treatment across different stages of musculoskeletal care, from surgical intervention to recovery and mobility.

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