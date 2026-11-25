EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$138.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQB. TD cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$143.00 price target on shares of EQB and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of EQB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$165.00 to C$154.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th.

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EQB Price Performance

TSE:EQB opened at C$120.46 on Wednesday. EQB has a one year low of C$84.13 and a one year high of C$150.32. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -430.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$122.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$123.69.

EQB (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$2.12 EPS for the quarter. EQB had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of C$393.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQB will post 12.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. EQB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -828.57%.

Insider Activity at EQB

In other EQB news, insider Loblaw Companies Limited acquired 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$126.07 per share, with a total value of C$2,017,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,724,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$217,357,287. This trade represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 160,200 shares of company stock worth $20,393,034. 29.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EQB

EQB Inc. TSX: EQB is a leading Canadian financial services company with approximately $151 billion in combined assets under management and administration. It is the parent company of Equitable Bank, the country's seventh largest Schedule I bank by assets, which operates EQ Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank. Our purpose is to remake banking so every Canadian gets ahead, every day. Since 1970, we have built thoughtful financial solutions that serve more than 4 million customers, turning everyday moments into meaningful progress.

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