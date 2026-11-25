Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,234.13.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Equinix from $1,222.00 to $1,219.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Equinix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $1,260.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 198 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.18, for a total value of $200,807.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,004.22. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paladin sold 307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.01, for a total transaction of $317,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,774.50. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 708 shares of company stock worth $724,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 193.3% in the third quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.7%

Equinix stock opened at $982.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,017.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,026.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Equinix has a twelve month low of $720.62 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.96%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. is a global digital infrastructure company that operates data centers where businesses can house their computing and networking equipment. Its colocation services support organizations seeking secure, reliable facilities for their IT systems. The company also provides interconnection services that enable customers to connect with cloud providers, networks, business partners and one another. Its Equinix Fabric platform offers software-defined connectivity, while its xScale facilities are designed to serve large-scale cloud and technology companies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report