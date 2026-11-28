Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.47.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SEB Equity Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,345 shares of the company's stock worth $29,800,000 after buying an additional 44,090 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,189,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 414,023 shares of the company's stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 371,986 shares of the company's stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 136,296 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 220,132 shares of the company's stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 38,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $32.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA is a Norwegian energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Founded in 1972 as Statoil, it adopted the Equinor name in 2018. The Norwegian state is its majority owner, and the company's shares trade in the United States as American depositary shares. Equinor's core business includes exploring for, developing and producing oil and natural gas, as well as processing, transporting and marketing energy products. It also engages in energy trading and supplies natural gas to customers in Europe and other markets.

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