Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

EQX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,444 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,427.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company's stock.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 2.3%

EQX stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $987.04 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Equinox Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian gold mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties. Its business includes producing and selling gold as well as advancing projects intended to support future production. The company's activities span the Americas, where it operates mines and develops mineral projects. Equinox Gold was formed in 2017 and expanded through acquisitions, including its 2020 merger with Leagold Mining. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Equinox Gold focuses primarily on gold and related exploration and development work.

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