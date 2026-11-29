Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.42.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

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Equitable Stock Up 2.5%

Equitable stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Equitable had a negative return on equity of 3,089.96% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Equitable's dividend payout ratio is 23.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $151,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,287,279.75. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arlene Isaacs-Lowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $52,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,044,079.29. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,703 shares of company stock worth $1,106,964. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $1,136,305,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $399,576,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,807,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,618,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,142,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company's stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company that provides retirement, insurance, and investment management solutions. Its businesses serve individuals, employers, and institutions, primarily in the United States. Through its Equitable-branded businesses, the company offers life insurance, annuities, workplace retirement plans, and employee benefits. It also has a controlling interest in AllianceBernstein, an investment management firm that provides services to institutional and retail clients globally.

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