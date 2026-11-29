Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EverCommerce from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

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Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In related news, Director Eric Remer sold 47,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $390,188.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,022,792 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,806.08. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 77,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $550,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,346 shares in the company, valued at $158,656.60. This represents a 77.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 191,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,967 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,724,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $2,464,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 276.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,459 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 58,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EVCM stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a software company that provides cloud-based tools for service businesses. Its platform combines vertical software with integrated payments and other services to help companies manage operations and customer relationships. Its products support functions such as business management, scheduling, customer engagement, marketing, and payment processing. EverCommerce serves businesses across industries including home services, health and wellness, fitness, education, and professional services.

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