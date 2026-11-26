Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on P shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Everpure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Everpure from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Everpure from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everpure from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everpure

Everpure Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:P opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.43. Everpure has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $157.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.16.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.58. Everpure had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everpure will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Everpure

In other Everpure news, Director Andrew Brown sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $665,936.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,653,442.45. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $773,956.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 125,982 shares in the company, valued at $19,073,674.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 745,371 shares of company stock worth $92,333,246 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everpure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Everpure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Everpure by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 238 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Everpure in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everpure in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Everpure by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 362 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company's stock.

About Everpure

Everpure, formerly known as Pure Storage, provides data storage and management technology for businesses and other organizations. Its offerings are designed to support applications, databases, analytics, cloud environments and other data-intensive workloads. The company's portfolio includes FlashArray systems for block and file storage, FlashBlade systems for unstructured data and high-performance workloads, and Pure1 software for monitoring and managing storage environments. Everpure also offers subscription-based services, including its Evergreen storage model.

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