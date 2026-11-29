Shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Evertec from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Evertec from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Evertec in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

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Evertec Stock Performance

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. Evertec has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Evertec had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $282.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Evertec will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Evertec's dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Evertec

In related news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 1,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $33,224.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,964.13. This represents a 6.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 145,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $5,041,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,606,727.58. The trade was a 32.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evertec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evertec by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,070 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Evertec in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Evertec by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 228,751 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evertec Company Profile

Evertec, Inc. is a financial technology company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It provides payment processing and related technology services to financial institutions, merchants, businesses and government agencies across Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as in the United States. The company's services include merchant acquiring, debit and credit card processing, electronic payments and business process management. Its technology offerings also support financial institutions' operations, while its ATH network and ATH Móvil platform facilitate electronic payments in Puerto Rico.

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