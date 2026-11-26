Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Truist Financial raised Evolent Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Evolent Health by 56.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,323,524 shares of the technology company's stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,279 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 265.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,399,203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,740 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $4,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Evolent Health by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,127 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,758 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.5%

EVH opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $725.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $727.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Evolent Health's revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc. provides technology-enabled services to health plans and healthcare providers in the United States. The company helps clients manage care, coordinate services and support the delivery of healthcare, particularly for people with complex medical needs. Its offerings include specialty care management programs, clinical and administrative services, and technology that supports care decisions and operations. Evolent has focused on areas such as oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal care and behavioral health.

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