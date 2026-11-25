Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. TD Cowen raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Emmert sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $480,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,293.62. This trade represents a 32.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $207.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 79.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global, non-asset-based logistics company that helps businesses move goods and manage supply chains. Founded in Seattle in 1979, the company arranges transportation and related services through its worldwide network. Its services include air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, cargo insurance, warehousing and distribution, and order and supply chain management. Expeditors coordinates shipments with carriers and other service providers rather than operating as a traditional transportation company.

Further Reading

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