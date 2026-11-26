Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLY - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Freedom Broker cut their price objective on Fastly from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fastly from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Wong sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $207,745.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 989,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,840,342.03. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 14,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $239,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,266,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,522,127.60. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,201,379 shares of company stock valued at $29,951,525 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 126.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,509,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fastly by 120.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,369 shares of the company's stock worth $36,888,000 after acquiring an additional 692,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastly by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,177 shares of the company's stock worth $66,824,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,696,000. Finally, Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.22. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99.

Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. provides an edge cloud platform that helps businesses deliver and secure websites, applications, and digital content. Its services include content delivery, web application and API protection, DDoS mitigation, bot management, and tools for monitoring and analyzing internet traffic. The company also offers edge computing through Fastly Compute, which lets developers run code closer to users. Fastly's platform is designed to help organizations improve the speed, reliability, and security of online services, and it serves customers across multiple industries and geographies.

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